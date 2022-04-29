What’s It About?

After being left for dead by a potential serial killer, Kirby works to track him down and stop him from killing him again. It would sound like a standard crime drama if not for the sci-fi elements that seem to be affecting Kirby.

“I felt like this was a show that I wanted to watch,” Moss told Newsweek. “I wanted to know what happened next after I read the first script. I wanted to know how it ended. I also I felt like I’d never seen a show like this — and I watch a lot of TV.”