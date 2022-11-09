The Disclaimer Debate

After the debate over The Crown‘s “fictionalized” label, Debicki said she hoped the new disclaimer would put an end to the discussion of the show’s veracity. “It was always very clear to me that no one can ever know what happens behind closed doors and that a writer is interpreting what may have happened,” the Great Gatsby star told Radio Times in October 2022. “Now the disclaimer is up there, we can maybe stop talking about it and move on. If that’s helpful for certain people, so be it, and now the conversation can be returned to the creative endeavor or what the show is.”