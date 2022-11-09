The Revenge Dress

Debicki got to wear a replica of Diana’s famous “revenge dress” for one episode of season 5, and she said people starting asking her about it as soon as her role was announced. “It fascinated me how entranced people were with that dress,” she recalled to Entertainment Weekly in October 2022. “When it became known that I had the part, I received these text messages saying congratulations, [but] there was also a huge amount of text messages about the revenge dress. ‘Do you get to wear the revenge dress?’ ‘Oh, my God, you get to wear the revenge dress!'”

When she put on the costume, however, she understood the interest. “Very significant and quite powerful, but also it provoked something in me as an actor,” Debicki said, explaining what it was like to wear the famous garment. “I can’t really explain it. It’s pretty incredible that a dress would represent a moment in history, or that this human’s life would represent so much and become so iconic. So, that was a big day on set for me!”