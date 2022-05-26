A Heartfelt Goodbye

“If this show has made you smile, if it has lifted you up when you’re in a period of some type of pain, some type of sadness, anything you are going through, then I have done my job,” a tearful DeGeneres told the audience during the final episode of her show, which aired on May 26, 2022. “This show has forever changed my life. It is the greatest experience I have ever had, beyond my wildest imagination.”

At the end of the show, she wrapped things up with one last emotional speech of gratitude for the show’s producers and its viewers. “I hope that what I’ve been able to do in the last 19 years has made you happy. … And I hope I’ve been able to inspire you to make other people happy and do good in the world. To feel like you’ve had a purpose.”

She continued: “If I’ve done anything in the past 19 years, I hope I’ve inspired you to be yourself — your true, authentic self. … By opening your heart and your mind, you’re going to be that much more compassionate. And compassion is what makes this world a better place. … I feel the love and I send it back to you.”