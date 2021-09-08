What Kind of Surprises Are Coming?

The show has always been full of surprises for guests, viewers and audience members, so it seems likely that the final season will go bigger than ever. “I promise you that we’re going to have a fantastic final season,” DeGeneres said in May. “It will be a season where I truly get to say, ‘Thank you. Thank you all.’ Every day will be a celebration. There will be a lot of surprises, there will be trips down memory lane, and a few detours through Why Did I Wear That Alley.”