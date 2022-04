Who Are the Final Guests?

Many famous faces are slated to drop by the host’s eponymous talk show one more time before it wraps. According to a March 2022 Deadline report, stars including Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian and Portia de Rossi are scheduled to appear.