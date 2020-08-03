Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show Drama: Everything to Know

A Culture of Fear

Hedda Muskat, one of the first producers to join The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2003, claimed she saw a “culture of fear” in the beginning.

“I had never seen this before. I had never been around a toxic host,” the Emmy winner told The Wrap on August 3, adding that she saw Glavin scream at a crew member and the host “giggled” at the notion.

“She crossed her legs up on the chair and she said, ‘Well, I guess every production needs their dog,’” the writer alleged. “And from then we knew. Ed was going to be the barking dog — her dog. You could just see everybody’s faces go stiff. We’re professionals; we’re adults. We don’t need a dog to get us to do our jobs. … She was the only one giggling.”