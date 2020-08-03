Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show Drama: Everything to Know

Celebrities Speak Out

Brad Garrett was the first big star to speak out against DeGeneres, tweeting on July 31, “Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow. [I] know more than one [person] who were [sic] treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge.” Lea Thompson replied to his tweet with “True story. It is.”

Meanwhile, Scooter Braun defended the comic. “People love to take shots at people. They love to see people fall. How quickly so many forget. @TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us. She has helped change the views for equality,” he tweeted the same day. “Needed to say this as I know first hand how she helps so many when we are watching and when we are not. She isn’t about what is popular she is about what is right. Sending love to Ellen today.”

DJ Samantha Ronson and athlete Nacho Figueras also defended her via tweets in August. “She has ALWAYS been respectful and kind to me,” Ronson wrote. Figueras posted a lengthy statement, which included, “I stand for you my friend and I challenge all the amazing people that know you and call you a friend to say who you are.”