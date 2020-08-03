Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show Drama: Everything to Know

First Allegations

BuzzFeed News posted the first report on July 16, in which 11 employees— one current and 10 former — came forward with claims that they had faced racism and intimidation on set of the talk show. “If she wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what’s going on,” one former staffer said in the report. “I think the executive producers surround her and tell her, ‘Things are going great, everybody’s happy,’ and she just believes that, but it’s her responsibility to go beyond that.”

On July 27, WarnerMedia launched an investigation into the show.