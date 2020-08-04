Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show Drama: Everything to Know

Staff Meeting

A source told Us that the show’s producers held a call with staffers on August 3 and “addressed” the media reports. “They said a lot of [the claims are] true and a lot of it is not true,” the insider said. “They said we are handling everything [and] things will be very different now. … A show that brings so much happiness and fun, it should be a happy show to work on.”

During the meeting, some employees “voiced some concerns” about moving forward, but the team reassured their crew that “the show will go on” and that DeGeneres is “not giving up.” The source added: “[DeGeneres] brings so much joy to people that it would break a lot of hearts to stop doing this show. It was a pep talk and made some staffers feel better.”