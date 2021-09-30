Pompeo Didn’t Always Enjoy Directing ‘Grey’s’

The Friends alum first helmed season 13’s “Be Still, My Soul,” with creator Shonda Rhimes ensuring that Pompeo’s vision made it to the screen. “Shonda was so generous and let me air my cut, which was just a game changer because the only reason for me to do it was I wanna show the audience what my version of Grey’s Anatomy looks like,” she explained.

When she directed season 14’s “Old Scars, Future Hearts,” things were different. “With the second episode, we had a different showrunner and I wasn’t able to have the same kind of freedom,” she said. “Network episodic TV, I don’t think many people would consider it very creative because there’s a formula and everything has to be done a certain way … and it’s more like a job where you’re taking on 90 extra hours a week and you’re like, ‘Why am I actually spending more time here doing this? I kind of don’t need to do this.’”