The Denzel Fight

Pompeo fought with Denzel after she offered direction to a costar. “I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me.’ And that wasn’t in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my ass,” she said. “He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.’ I was like, ‘Listen, motherf–ker, this is my show, this is my set. Who are you telling?’”

She added: “So, we didn’t get through it without a fight, but that’s actors for you. Passionate and fiery and that’s where you get the magic.” According to her, she and Denzel patched things up after their argument.

Dempsey understood where Pompeo was coming from in the moment. “You’re living in that emotion all day long, so things can set you off really quickly so it’s really hard to keep that boiling, that emotion so it’s accessible — especially in television ‘cause you gotta crank it out — that you are raw the whole day, and it’s important to create the right atmosphere on set where you’re safe to be able to do that,” he noted.