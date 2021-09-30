They Were ‘Horrified’ by the Musical Episode

Pompeo confessed that the season 7 episode “Song Beneath the Song” was a “completely ridiculous” idea. “I was like, ‘Listen, I don’t wanna chicken out here. We’re doing this musical, I wanna be all in, I wanna commit, I wanna try, but I’m a terrible singer. But yes, if you guys can help me sound better, I’m not going to be good, but I also am not gonna chicken out, so I’ll just dive right in,’” she recounted.

While his costar tried to make the best of it, Dempsey refused to sing. “I chickened out completely,” he admitted. “I was like, ‘No way in hell am I gonna be singing.’ It didn’t make sense to me then, and now, when you see it, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God.’ At least they tried it.”