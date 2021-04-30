He Is a Proud Father

Musk is a father of twins Xavier and Griffin, 17, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Khai, 15, with ex-wife Justine Musk. He welcomed his first child with girlfriend Grimes, in May 2020. The couple named their son X AE A-XII.

Grimes later explained their son’s unique name on Twitter, saying the “X” represents “the unknown variable,” the “Æ” is her “elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial Intelligence)” and “A-12” is the “precursor to SR-17,” the couple’s “favorite aircraft.”