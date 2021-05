He Plans to Go to the Moon

“It’s been almost half a century since humans were last on the Moon. That’s too long. We need to get back there and have a permanent base on the Moon. I think, like, a big, permanently occupied based on the Moon and then build a city on Mars and become a spacefaring civilization.” Musk said in a video he posted via Instagram in April 2021. “We don’t wanna be one of those single planet species, we wanna be a multi-planet species.”