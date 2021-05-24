TV

Everything the ‘Emily in Paris’ Cast Has Said About Season 2: Throuple Speculation, Hitting Back at Criticism and More

Lucien Laviscount Joins Emily in Paris Season 2 as New Love Interest
A New Amour

Oo la la! Netflix announced new cast members would be making their way to Paris for season 2, including a new love interest for Emily: Alfie. Played by Lucien Laviscount, the British character “gets under Emily’s skin before she starts to like [his] sarcastic charm,” Netflix wrote on May 24 from their Netflix Queue Twitter account.

The streaming service also shared that playwright Jeremy O. Harris and French actor Arnaud Binard would appear on the show as an “iconic fashion designer” and “party boy owner of a popular Saint Tropez nightclub,” respectively.

