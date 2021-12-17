COVID-19 Doesn’t Exist

No masks, no problem! In Emily’s world, the coronavirus pandemic simply isn’t a thing to worry about — and Collins said the reason why is simple.

“Season 1 allowed us an escapism when it came out that it felt it was something that needed to continue — not addressing [COVID-19] because it brings a sense of escapism and joy and laughter in a time that we need it the most,” the Mirror Mirror actress told Variety in December 2021.

She admitted, however, that the decision to shoot in a city “that is highly populated where people are wearing masks, yet we’re shooting in a world that doesn’t exist with COVID” caused the occasional production problem.

The crew was always “making sure that when we’re rolling the masks are off and when we stop rolling they come back on,” Collins explained. “There were a couple of times when they started shooting and I was like, ‘Wait, half the people in the scene are still wearing masks.’”