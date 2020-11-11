Emily (Not) in Paris

Season 2 of the series may venture outside of Emily’s new home. “At some point, I was joking with Darren and said, ‘Couldn’t they just, like, hop on the Eurostar and, like, have a British excursion?’ I think it could be Emily going to all these different places. It’s Emily in … and then insert the city. She could just take the train and go all over Europe, and Mindy and her could go together,” Collins told Harper’s Bazaar in October. “I think that there’s so much personality that we can dive into more in the second season if we get to go.”

Bravo, meanwhile, told Elle Australia later that month that the characters are “going to travel, for sure,” citing the vast areas in France worth exploring.