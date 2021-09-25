Emily’s Backstory

Collins hopes that fans will be able to gain a deeper sense of who her character is in the show’s sophomore season. “The first season, we only had ten episodes to really explore her new friends at work and who she meets outside of work. So, I’m excited to dive deeper into those backstories and spend more time intermingling the two groups of people that she meets,” she told Deadline in February 2021. “Now that we’ve seen her with all these ‘Parisisms’, maybe we get to actually get to a bit more of her backstory, and experience that with some of the other characters.”