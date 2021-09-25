Exploring Her Options

When Collins spoke to Deadline in February 2021, she opened up what’s to come for Emily in the romantic department. “I don’t know what they’re writing right now, but I think it would be a little early for Emily to lock something in. I think she’s still exploring the prospects,” the actress explained. “Honestly, I think Emily doesn’t even know [what will happen], and that’s the beauty of the way that they write the show. She has yet to find all the qualities she maybe is looking for.”

Collins added, “But that being said, there is that connection with Gabriel, but now she has Camille in that love triangle, so I think there’s still experiences to be had, adventure to be had and she’s still finding herself.”