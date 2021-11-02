Not ‘Annoying’

Collins defended her character, who got a bad reputation in season 1. “A lot of the qualities that Emily has, if you put them on paper, would seem so annoying,” she said in an October 2021 interview with Nylon. “To have someone be optimistic, bright and bubbly — it’s sad to think that people would look and go, ‘That’s a lot.’ They’re such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes — she’s not infallible.”