Paris Match

Collins, dressed in one of Emily’s colorful looks, and Bravo were photographed filming scenes in Paris in July 2021. “I just think Paris itself is very much a character in it,” the actress told Deadline in June 2021. “It was really different for me as a producer to take into consideration all of Paris, and I’m really proud for encouraging more inclusivity, more diversity, in front of the camera [and] behind the camera.”

She added about the new season: “It’s bright, it’s bold, it’s colorful — it’s a little bit obvious, which is [what] Emily is; she’s unapologetically so. The storylines are really, really great this year. I’m so proud of it.”