Ready for More

Netflix confirmed in May 2021 that filming for season 2 of the campy series kicked off in Paris by sharing a faux memo from Savoir boss Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). “Je serai breve. We are writing to inform you that Emily Cooper’s new work permit has been approved with a start date of May 3, 2021,” the announcement read. “As per our prior correspondence, she is an asset to Savoir and we hope she continues to have impact with our clients who are very particular about the results they expect from their agency. As we often work with very unique brands, we hope that Emily continues to immerse herself culturally here in order not to make any egregious faux pas. We will continue to keep you updated on her progress and accomplishments in the coming months.”