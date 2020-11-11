The Love Triangle

Collins hinted that Emily’s love triangle with Gabriel and Camille is far from over. “It’s interesting because, in the series, there are tons of little moments where you’re like, ‘Does Camille like Emily?’ You can’t really get a vibe, and I feel like that ambiguity is what keeps Emily intrigued,” she explained to British Vogue in October. “I think anyone in that position would be like, ‘You’re my friend, but now I have this romantic connection [with Gabriel], and I don’t want to hurt you, but … Oh, my God!’ So, you know what, it’s really confusing. I feel like the next season will only create more love triangle drama, although maybe Emily will have a little bit of a stronger handle on the situation. Or maybe not.”