What’s the Fashion Like?

In September, Netflix released photos from the upcoming season and the characters’ various, show-stopping looks.

In the sneak peek above, Emily rocks a bright yellow, double-breasted coat with a light pink, eyelet turtleneck and yellow gingham plaid Mary Jane platform heels. She completed the look with floral Paul & Joe socks, a colorful bandana and a Gucci bag. Mindy (Ashley Park), for her part, opted for a metallic gold suit and silver platform heels.