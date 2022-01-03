Will Alfie Return?

Viewers fell in love with Laviscount when he made his debut in the role of Alfie. Although Emily’s relationship with him is up in the air after the season 2 finale, the Scream Queens alum thinks there could be a possible reconciliation in the future.

“Who knows about Season 3?” Laviscount told Harper’s Bazaar. “I had the best year of my life working on the show and working with these people. So if I’m back, I’m back, but as long as I serve the story line and serve Emily’s story and do a good job, that’s what matters.”

Star also teased that he doesn’t consider Alfie out of the running when it comes to Emily’s major love triangle.

“I love Alfie, personally. I wouldn’t write Alfie off, and I don’t think Emily should, either,” he told TV Line, referring to the distance that would potentially exist between the love interests. “London’s not far from Paris.”