Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far

Will Mindy’s Love Life Take Center Stage?

Following her dramatic kiss with Benoît (Kevin Dias), Ashley Park is hoping to see Mindy open herself up to even more romantic possibilities. “I think having that romantic relationship and the friendship with Benoît and Étienne — Kevin and Jin [Xuan Mao] were so marvelous in that — is that we just got to see different vulnerabilities, a different spectrum of emotion and insecurity from Mindy,” the Broadway star told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2022.

However, it’s clear that Emily will always hold the No.. 1 spot in Mindy’s heart: “I agree with what I think Mindy’s perspective is. I think she just wants to be happy. … She’s not team anybody except for Team Emily and she’s just about her being happy.”