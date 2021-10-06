How Executive Producers Feel About Her Exit

Ahead of Nic’s death airing, Elkoff was tight-lipped about VanCamp’s exit. He said that the Revenge alum had no input into her character’s final storyline.

“We didn’t have conversations because of the circumstances of her personal life,” he told Entertainment Tonight in September when asked if they talked about how to write her character out of the show.

The next month, after the character’s death, Elkoff said that VanCamp made every effort to help them write out Nic from afar. “We have a brilliant crew, and Emily made it as easy as it could possibly have been, given all the circumstances,” he told TVLine in October.

Executive producer Andrew Chapman added while speaking to ET, “We, as the executive producers on the show and our writing staff, just want to make sure that everybody knows that we love Emily VanCamp. We loved the Nic Nevin character. We are truly sad to see her go. But people make decisions in their lives. And they come to points in their lives when they need to do different things. We accept that and we honor that. There’s no hard feelings.”