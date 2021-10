How Nic Nevin Died on ‘The Resident’

The police revealed that Nic was in a single-car accident, and she was left with head trauma. The team at the hospital put her into a medically induced coma in hopes of saving her, but they couldn’t do anything more once she was braindead. Conrad had to sign off on pulling the plug. Always the lifesaver, her organs were donated and her trachea was transplanted into a patient suffering from long-term COVID-19 effects.