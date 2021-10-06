Matt Czurchry’s Response

The former Gilmore Girls star said his onscreen wife came to him early on about wanting to leave The Resident.

“We had long conversations about it, multiple conversations, and they were all healthy and positive and supportive,” Czurchry explained to TVLine after Nic’s death aired. “We had many conversations at the beginning of this season, too. There’s so much respect and love there, and that goes very much into our personal lives. Emily will always be a part of my life.”