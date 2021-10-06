Why Emily VanCamp Left

The Canada native revealed that motherhood shifted her priorities. “I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life — in every person’s life — where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show,” VanCamp explained to Deadline. “Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add COVID to that, most of us couldn’t see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment.”