Why Nic Had to Die

Executive producer Peter Elkoff told TVLine in October that there was no way to get avoid Nic’s death while still feeling true to the characters.

“Why would she a) leave the hospital, b) leave Conrad, c) leave her daughter? None of it made any logical sense for us,” the writer said. “Also, doing what we did is the thing that packs an emotional punch. Conrad as a divorced dad, a part-time dad? That’s just sad. Conrad as a single father, raising a daughter, is heartbreaking but also wonderful to watch, you know? It felt to us like we had to do the thing that was true to the character that Emily created and [creator] Amy [Holden Jones] created in the writing, and tell a story that had the maximum amount of emotion and really put Conrad through the wringer.”