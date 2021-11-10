6. She’s an Accomplished Swimmer

At six years old, Emma started swimming thanks to her mom’s passion for the sport. Her mother had all the best times in backstroke in their town, which pushed her to become a better athlete.

“I ended up getting a time that qualified for the Olympics,” she said during an appearance on Life Stories with Joanna Garzilli in April 2020. “I knew that I was talented. I took after her. She pushed me but just enough so that I wanted to do it. Down the road that’s what made me qualify.”