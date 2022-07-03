Emma Thompson’s ‘Matilda’ Movie Musical: Everything to Know

Who is the director?

Matthew Warchus will be returning as the director of the film. He was also the director of the original musical production for Matilda on Broadway.

“Matilda will be an imaginative and fresh retelling of the award-winning musical, featuring talented young newcomers, alongside established stars. I look forward to introducing this beloved and powerful story to a new generation of fans around the world,” the director told Variety in January 2021.

Warchus won a Tony and Olivier Award for his award-winning work in the Broadway musical. Dennis Kelly, the original playwright, will adapt the screenplay.