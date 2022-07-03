Emma Thompson’s ‘Matilda’ Movie Musical: Everything to Know

Who’s in the Cast?

Alisha Weir will play the lead role of Matilda. She has also starred in the horror movie Don’t Leave Home and the series Darklands.

“I am delighted to be playing the role of ‘Matilda’ in Matilda the movie musical which will be on Netflix. I am so excited to get started !!! Thank you so much to everyone for all your nice comments I am so happy 💕💕💕 #matilda#netflix#sony#movie#musical#alishaweir,” the 11-year-old posted on Instagram in January 2021.

Lashana Lynch will play Matilda’s warm and kind teacher, Miss Honey. Lynch has had several major roles over the last couple of years, including her role as Maria Rameau in Captain Marvel in 2019. Most recently, the Londoner starred in the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, playing the first Black 007 female agent.

“As a Black woman, a Londoner and an immigrant, I’m never going to be comfortable choosing a role that is going to make my culture question anything. I’ve taken it on as my responsibility to ensure that my generation and those coming after me know that there was a point at which something happened for the first time,” the actress told Elle UK in 2020.

Emma Thompson, meanwhile, will be starring as the tyrannical and intimidating headmistress Miss Trunchbull in the new variation of Matilda. The British actress has made a name for herself with some iconic roles, such as her appearances in Last Christmas and Years and Years. She was also a part of the Cruella cast as the Baroness.

Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough have been cast as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood and comedian Sindhu Vee will play the librarian Mrs. Phelps.