He Dated Insecure’s Yvonne Orji

Acho was previously linked to the Insecure star, who went Instagram official with their relationship in May 2018. Orji announced on her “Jesus and Jollof” podcast in February 2019 that they had split. The actress previously spoke about her decision to abstain from sex until marriage, explaining in a TEDx talk in 2017 that “the wait is sexy.”