Emmy Awards 2021: Everything You Need to Know About the Host, Nominees, Date and More

Everything We Know So Far About 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2
Who's Nominated?

The Crown and The Mandalorian led the pack with 24 nominations each, with WandaVision close behind at 23. Across the performer categories, there are 44 first-time honorees from shows such as Lovecraft Country, The Flight Attendant, Ted Lasso and Bridgerton. Several of the first-time nominees include Mj Rodriguez (Pose), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Regé Jean-Page (Bridgerton), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Paul Bettany (WandaVision), Josh O’Connor (The Crown) and Jurnee Smollet (Lovecraft Country).

