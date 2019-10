Jimmy Kimmel

Hosting the broadcast in 2012, Kimmel famously teamed with Tracy Morgan to fool fans on Twitter into thinking Morgan passed out on stage. The host told viewers to tweet, “OMG, Tracy Morgan just passed out on stage at the Emmys, turn ABC on now!” The comedians actually fooled the Twitterverse. “OMG 25,000 tweets instantly thanks to OMG Tracy Morgan Emmys,” Twitter TV announced. “Thanks Jimmy Kimmel!”