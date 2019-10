Jane Lynch

One year after Lynch nabbed an Emmy for her role as Glee‘s Sue Sylvester, the comedienne hosted the annual best of TV bash. Opening the show with a routine alongside Mad Men‘s Jon Hamm, The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons and Entourage‘s Jeremy Piven, Lynch also poked fun at Ricky Gervais‘ controversial turn as host of the Golden Globes. “Poor little Ricky Gervais. Someone didn’t get enough hugs from mommy and somehow it’s Hollywood’s fault,” Lynch joked of Gervais.