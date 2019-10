Jimmy Fallon

For his 2010 opening number, Fallon channeled Bruce Springsteen — clad in a white tee and jeans — when teaming with Tina Fey, Jon Hamm, Jorge Garcia, Randy Jackson and the cast of Glee to perform “Born to Run.” “NBC asked me, the host of Late Night, to come to Los Angeles to host a different show,” Fallon later joked. “What could possibly go wrong?”