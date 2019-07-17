Alfie Allen, ‘Game of Thrones’

“The truth is, I’m at a loss for words!” the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominee said in a statement to Us. “Thank you to the Academy for recognizing me alongside such formidable actors. To my friends: Kit [Harington], Peter [Dinklage], Gwen [Christie], Lena [Headey], Emilia [Clarke], Nikolaj [Coster-Waldau], Maisie [Williams], Carice [van Houten], and especially Sophie [Turner] whom I was in the trenches with for so much of this journey — I am honored to share this with you. Dave [Benioff], Dan [Weiss], our amazing HBO team — for 10 years you pushed me to my limits. Many moments I questioned why — but now I realize that it was because you believed in me. And finally, to our truly amazing fans, thank you for sticking with me, for sticking with us, through it all. I am forever grateful for your support!”