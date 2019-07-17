Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

The husband-and-wife team, nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, said in a statement to Us, “Everyone here at The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — cast, crew and writers — are stunned, thrilled, and so grateful for the 20 Emmy nominations we received today. The company we’re keeping in our categories this year is stellar and we are incredibly humbled. That being said, we have all collectively decided that from now on, we will be absolutely impossible to deal with.”