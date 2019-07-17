Aunjanue Ellis, ‘When They See Us’

“This nomination is a tribute to Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Korey Wise and Yusef Salaam. Let’s all say their names,” the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nominee said in a statement to EW. “Yusef’s mother, Sharonne Salaam, is nothing less than a warrior for her son and a survivor of an emotional violence few of us will ever understand. I am utterly grateful to her. Thank you to the visionary Ava DuVernay and Netflix for giving me the blessing to be a part of this act of restorative justice.”