Benicio Del Toro, ‘Escape at Dannemora’

“I am incredibly grateful to receive this nomination from the TV Academy, and even more so for the honors Escape at Dannemora earned,” the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nominee said in a statement to Us. “The cast, crew, writers, Ben Stiller and Showtime brought this unbelievable story to life and I am so proud to be a part of it. Thank you.”