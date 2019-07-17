Dan Fogelman, ‘This Is Us’

After This Is Us earned multiple nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series, the show’s creator gave his reaction in a statement to Us: “I was on set this a.m. when the Emmy nominations were announced. As the news broke, our director Ken Olin was literally attempting to direct a disobedient puppy in a scene. It was 8:30 a.m., and it was already hot, and the dog wasn’t doing … well, anything. But our crew remained in great spirits, devoting themselves to the scene and the show as they have for the past three years. Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing their hard work, and for all of the individual nominations. This continues to be the wildest ride of all of our careers, and we don’t take it for granted. Except for the dog, who is turning into a real diva.”