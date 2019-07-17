Gwendoline Christie, ‘Game of Thrones’

“Playing Brienne of Tarth has truly been an honor and I am beyond grateful for this nomination. This character has changed my life and redefined the way I look at the world, women and particularly myself,” the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee nominee said in a statement to Us. “Thank you to George R.R. Martin, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, HBO and our incredible cast and crew. Lastly, apologies to my taxi driver who endured my screams, sobs and pure joy when getting this incredible news!”