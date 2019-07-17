Marin Hinkle, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

In a statement to Us, the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominee said, “What a marvelous surprise and honor to be nominated by the Television Academy. I am so proud of the entire Maisel community, for all of their outstanding achievements and extraordinary work. It’s especially exciting to be nominated alongside my wonderful co-stars, as well as Amy and Dan whose creative guidance inspire me every day! And what an honor to be in this category alongside such gifted actresses whose work I admire so much!”