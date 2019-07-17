Patricia Arquette, ‘Escape at Dannemora’

“I was dead asleep when my phone rang and it was Joey King on FaceTime crying. But she was crying happy tears and I said, ‘Did you get nominated?’ She cried and I said, ‘What is it? Did you get nominated?’ and she shook her head. ‘Yes! We both did!’ It was such a great feeling to see her face and feel her joy — she is so damn talented and she kept saying, ‘I couldn’t do it without you.’ But she could have because she is an incredible talent,” the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nominee said in a statement to Us. “Then my boyfriend came in and told me about all the nominations for Escape at Dannemora. Then Ben Stiller texted me. So it was a pretty amazing morning. Now I’m just laying here being grateful for all the talented people I have had the chance to work with. I love the work of all the actresses I am being recognized beside so I would say, it’s as they say ‘a good day at the office.’”