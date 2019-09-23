Emmys Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb, More Celebrity Couples Packing on the PDA at the 2019 Emmys: Pics By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos September 22, 2019 Matt Baron/Shutterstock 8 9 / 8 Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine The duo couldn’t help but laugh as DeVine wrapped his arms around his lady’s waist. Back to top More News Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Achievement in Costuming Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Choreography! Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy! More News