Emmys

Emmys 2019: ‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and More Slay the Red Carpet

By
Alfie Allen Game of Thrones Slay Red Carpet Emmys 2019
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
11
12 / 11

Alfie Allen

The actor looked dapper on the purple carpet in a navy suit.

Back to top